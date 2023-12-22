A fictionalised Charles and Camilla in season six of The Crown. Netflix

This isn't the first time that the actor has spoken publically about his relationship with the royal family.

In November 2022, insider sources revealed that the English actor was allegedly “so concerned” about how the royal family would perceive his portrayal of Charles - especially after the character of Charles was received not so well in previous seasons - that he offered to resign from his role as an ambassador for The Princes Trust charity due to a “conflict of interest”.

Shockingly, West did hear back from the now King Charles III personal secretary with a message that was every bit as blunt as it was “relaxed”.

Dominic poses with his two on screen sons - a fictionalised William and Harry. Netflix

Speaking to Radio Times, West said Charles’ reaction was along the lines of: “You do what you like, you’re an actor, it has nothing to do with us”.

“I think that’s probably how (Charles) regards it,” West added, suggesting the new monarch was able to distinguish that this is just a job for him and that the show, whilst based on real life, was still a drama.

And the cherry on top for this whole debacle? Charles even declined West’s offer to resign as an ambassador to the charity he first established as a young man in the 1970s.

Dominic says he has lost out on the opportunity to be knighted as a result of his portrayal of King Charles in The Crown. Getty

Season five of The Crown covered some of the most highly publicised (and criticised) moments from Charles’ life, including the now infamous ‘tampon-gate’ phone call to Camilla, now Queen Consort. At the time of the R-rated incident, Charles was still married to Diana and would be for another three years until 1996.

West said his views about the infamous incident had changed after making The Crown, describing the R-rated conversation as “sweet” rather than “filthy.”

“My memory of it is that it was sort of filthy and dirty and really embarrassing, but actually, in the playing of it, it was much more like two middle-aged lovers being sweet to each other,” West said.

“If any one of us had our intimate phone conversations reproduced verbatim in every newspaper in the world, imagine what that’s like.

“Imagine how awful that is.

“It just strikes you as being a horrible breach of privacy that no one should have to suffer.”

Picture showing the front page of the weekly magazine New Idea dated January 13, 1993 which published a transcript believed to be a taped conversation between Prince Charles and his friend of 20 years Camilla Parker Bowles. Dubbed "Camillagate", the tape was recorded on 1990 and was said to be the reason Princess Diana ended her marriage with Prince Charles. Getty

The actor, also known for his roles in The Wire, Stateless, and The Affair, said he felt sympathy for both Charles and Camilla in the wake of the scandal.

At the time of the incident in 1993, the English press published a full transcript of the six-minute-long telephone conversation.

“It was just an intensely personal conversation, and what was sordid was the prurient interest in it,” West said.

Given his stance on the matter, West has found himself a royal fan in none other than Camilla herself, caught on the record saying that West was the “perfect choice” to play her husband, even jokingly referring to him as “your majesty” when she saw the actor at a party in 2021.