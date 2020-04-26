Charles chokes up in tribute to coronavirus victim
This is hard to watch.
Prince Charles has choked up during a video where he paid tribute to a teenager who died from coronavirus.
The Prince of Wales took to social media to post the video to address the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.
The clip took an tear jerking turn when the 71-year-old royal - who recently receovered from COVID-19 - discussed the "tragic story" of 13-year-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, who died alone after contracting the deadly virus.
"I was utterly heartbroken by the tragic story of Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, a previously healthy 13-year-old boy, who passed away without the comfort of having his family by his side," said Charles.
He continued: "Every bereavement, from whatever cause, is made even harder for families by the current restrictions on funerals.
Clarence House
"I can only too well understand how agonising this must be for those affected and I know their enormous sense of grief will be shared by countless others - including myself.
"Under these appallingly challenging circumstances, my wife and I can only offer you all our kindest and most special wishes and stress just how greatly the contribution of Muslims to the life of the United Kingdom is appreciated and valued."
The Prince of Wales was recently given the all clear after contracting COVID-19.