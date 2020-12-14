Prince William (right) and Kate Middleton (left) ruffled a few feathers during their recent visit to Scotland as part of their cross-country train tour to thank frontline workers. Getty

Ordinarily, Charles and Camilla visit their Birkhall home, on the Balmoral estate, to celebrate Scottish holiday Hogmanay, but this year the couple are hesitant to travel.

According to Mail Online, the couple have allegedly decided to stay put in England after Wills and Kate were criticised, because they “do not want to cause trouble."

Speaking to the British publication, a source close to Clarence House reportedly said: “It’s very sad, but their Royal Highnesses do not want to cause trouble."

“They understand the difficulties of travelling during the crisis and look forward to returning to Scotland as soon as possible.”

Ordinarily, Charles (left) and Camilla (right) visit their Birkhall home, on the Balmoral estate, to celebrate Scottish holiday Hogmanay, but this year the couple are hesitant to make the trip. Getty

The news comes after Nicola’s government reportedly reminded Buckingham Palace of the currently enforced COVID restrictions in Scotland ahead of Wills and Kate’s visit.

As part of the government restrictions is a ban on all “non‑essential travel” between Scotland and other parts of the UK until further notice.

As a result of the strict warning, Charles and Camilla are expected to ring in the new year at either at Highgrove, Charles’ Gloucestershire estate, or Camilla’s Wiltshire home, Ray Mill House.

Understandably the royals don’t want to cause any more drama – especially after disgruntled fans slammed Wills and Kate for not setting a good example in the wake of the second lockdown.

Nicola’s government reportedly reminded Buckingham Palace of the currently enforced COVID restrictions in Scotland ahead of Wills (right) and Kate’s (centre) visit. Getty

“Prince William and Kate are irresponsible to travel while the British cannot travel. A bad example as usual,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“This is the exact opposite of everything medical workers have been begging the public to do for months and months. Seriously, how are these two so stupid?” another fan stated.

A third person added: “People are starving! Stop wasting money! Stay home! #PrinceWilliam.”

According to the BBC, there have reportedly been more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK with more than 55,000 people dying from the virus.