Prince Andrew's sexual assault accuser , Virginia Roberts has been admitted to hospital after displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

She alerted Twitter followers to her condition on April 7, alongside a worrying photograph of herself in a hospital bed wearing a mask.

'I’m so scared right now, having trouble breathing, fever & cough,' she explained. 'Getting tested for Covid-19 praying it’s not positive.'

She thanked her followers for their prayers and well-wishes, and added: 'I just hate hospitals, have had quite a few bad experiences in my time.'