Getty

In November, Prince Andrew stated he was stepping back from public duties for the "foreseeable future," in the wake of his disastrous BBC interview about his relationship with the convicted sex offender and disgraced financier.

The Virginia Roberts said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times between 1999 and 2002, in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein. At the time she was under-age according to Florida state's law.

Another woman called Johanna Sjoberg has accused Andrew, father to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, or groping her breast while they sat on a couch in Epstein's Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Buckingham Palace as well as Andrew have continued to deny all allegations.

The Virginia Roberts said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times between 1999 and 2002. Supplied

Andrew first met Epstein in 1999 and they saw each other on several occasions after that. In 2010, Andrew was photographed walking with Epstein in New York's Central Park - two years after the financier's first conviction for child molestation.