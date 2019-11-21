Queen Elizabeth II presented David Attenborough, 91 with the Chatham House Prize. Getty

David Attenborough was awarded the Chatham House Prize by the Queen for his efforts in improving international relations as a documentarist. Getty

Earlier, the Duke of York stated he was stepping back from public duties for the "foreseeable future," in the wake of his interview about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The announcement comes on the 72nd wedding anniversary of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Prince Andrew announced he was stepping back from his public duties on the 72nd wedding anniversary of Prince Philip and the Queen. Getty

The statement said: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.

"I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Prince Andrew stepped down from his public duties following his controversial interview with Newsnight about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Instagram / BBC

With the Duke of York facing a huge wave of backlash for the controversial interview, it's no surprise he has taken a step back from his duties. The Queen appears to be carrying on as usual.

More on this as it develops.