The joy of becoming a first-time grandfather comes with a twinge of sadness for Prince Andrew (pictured). Getty

Similarly, Andrew was omitted from his eldest daughter Princess Beatrice’s official wedding photos last year, due to the fallout from his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

What’s more, the disgraced royal’s name was already a glaring omission on the official Buckingham Palace birth announcement, with Andrew referred to only by his title.

Eugenie and Jack seemingly delighted royal fans across the globe last week with the wonderful news they had welcomed their first child together.

Eugenie (right) and Jack (left) delighted royal fans across the globe last week with the wonderful news they had welcomed their first child together. Getty

In an official statement, which was shared on Instagram, the palace confirmed the 30-year-old, who is 10th in line to the throne, safely delivered a baby son at The Portland Hospital in London.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present." the official statement read.

"The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz."

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news."

"This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Eugenie (right) safely delivered a baby son at The Portland Hospital in London. Getty

Baby Brooksbank has caused a major shakeup in the royal family’s line of succession, which certain members may not appreciate.

The baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed, will now sit in 11th place on the line of succession, one place behind Eugenie and their extended family members.

As a result of the new addition to the House of Windsor, the Queen’s youngest child, Prince Edward, 56, has now been shifted from 11th to 12th place.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!