Princess Eugenie (right) and Jack Brooksbank’s (left) firstborn child has caused a major shakeup in the royal family’s line of succession. Instagram

What’s more, the Earl of Wessex’s children – Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn – will also move down the regal ladder to 13th and 14th, respectively.

As a result, the new line of succession after the queen is as follows: Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and finally baby Brooksbank.

While the bub’s name is yet to be revealed, it’s been presumed he will not receive a title, which is usually bestowed to royals on their wedding day by the reigning monarch.

As a result of baby Brooksbank's birth, the Queen’s youngest child, Prince Edward (pictured), 56, has now been shifted from 11th to 12th place. Getty

What's more, Eugenie and Jack didn't receive new titles on their wedding day in 2018, so it’s presumed their son will most likely follow suit and miss out as well.

As far as the youngster's name is concerned, bookies have begun placing bets on likely names the couple will consider – some of which are less conventional than others.

According to betting agency Ladsbroke, the top favourite baby name is Arthur, which is the infant’s maternal grandfather, coming in at 5/1.

This is followed by James at 6/1 odds and Frederick, Edward and Albert at 8/1, while Hugo and Alfred are trending with 10/1 odds.

Due to the negative publicity surrounding Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, it’s expected the princess will also steer clear of his name, which is currently an outsider bet at 25/1.

Given that Eugenie has a unique name herself, one left-field baby name that’s been speculated by the online betting agency is Tarquin – a boy's name of Latin origin.