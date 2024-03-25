Paddy hasn't been seen since 2017.

Coroner Greg Cavanagh said evidence showed that Paddy and his dog had both died the evening they went missing.

To this day, his body has never been found.

His beloved pup Kellie vanished too.

“Paddy was killed in the context of and likely due to the ongoing feud he had with his nearest neighbours,” Cavanagh said.

His neighbours have always denied having anything to do with Paddy’s disappearance and police have never named a person of interest.

Now, the cold case has served as inspiration for a new Stan series, Population 11.

The pub was the last place Paddy was seen.

The show follows Andy – played by Mad Men star Ben Feldman – a mild-mannered man from Cincinnati, who travels from the US to the fictional Bidgeegud, a tiny outback town of only 12 residents, to find his estranged father Hugo.

But when he arrives, Hugo has vanished, leaving behind only a videotape alleging that he’s been abducted by aliens.

The new series Population 11 is inspired by the events in Larrimah. Stan

In his quest to find his father, Andy teams up with another outsider, Cassie, who comes to his aid and together they find themselves in danger as they delve into the secrets of the outback town, where everyone is a suspect.

The comedic crime thriller, created by AACTA Award-winner Phil Lloyd, is “inspired by true events”.