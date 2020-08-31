Michelle and Teresa Minichiello are competing as Team Italy on Plate of Origin this year. Image: Channel Seven

However, Teresa reveals that helping her sons to succeed at the top level didn’t come without “sacrifice”.

“I sacrificed to get them to where they are,” admits Teresa. “But you have to give your children all the opportunities you can to succeed.”

And this included feeding her big, burly boys!

“Mum used to come back from the markets with boxes of fruit and vegies – just for the two boys,” Michelle laughs.

“They just ate good food,” Teresa adds.

Michelle admits she's sacrificed a lot for her own children. Image: Channel Seven

But now that the Minichiello children are established in their own lives, Michelle insists “it’s Mum’s time to shine”.

That includes putting her incredible cooking skills front and centre on Plate of Origin.

“Mum dedicated her life to putting herself second to us kids,” she explains.

Meanwhile, Michelle – who currently has a boyfriend – hopes to one day share her mum’s legendary recipes with her own family.

“Growing up, I didn’t realise how special it was that Mum handmade everything,” says Michelle.

“If I have children, I definitely want them to be making pasta with Nonna!”