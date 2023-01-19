The best plant-based cheese board alternatives to try
Rutherford & Meyer Beetroot Cracker minis, $3 at Woolworths
Sheese Mature Cheddar vegan block, $6.50 at Woolworths
Rutherford & Meyer Chickpea Cracker minis, $3 at Woolworths
Lauds Plant Based Smoked Oat Cheese, $12.95 at Doorstep Organics
Made With Plants Meat Free Deli Style Pepperoni, $6 at Woolworths
Botanical Cuisine Pomegranate Mint macadamia feta, $19.95 at Doorstep Organics
Pana Organic Mylk Golden Comb, $6 at Woolworths
Lottie & Liv personalised acacia wood cheese board, $120 at Hardtofind
