Plaits vs Braids

Plaits and braids basically refer to the same thing: a complex hairstyle that’s made by weaving hair together. Braided hairstyles have been around for millennia – the earliest evidence of braiding hair is around 30,000 years ago! And braid styles have only become better with age. Today’s stars like Rihana, Jessica Chastain, and Margot Robbie rock braids for casual and formal wear.

Braids are really versatile too! You can find just as many braids for short hair as there are braids for long hair, you can even find braids for men! You can wear different types of braids for any occasion, from festivals to weddings, or just a casual addition to your summer look. There are even braid hair extensions for those who want to wear the look without the hair!

No matter your lifestyle, hair type or colour, there’s a plait out there for you. Here are our personal favourites and how to wear them.

Waterfall Braid

This gorgeous weave is surprisingly easy to weave and is a chic getup for any kind of day! With a little practice, you can apply this hairstyle yourself and even layer it with other braids and accessories for a glam, fresh look!

Half Up, Half Down Braids

These are perfect braids for mid-short hair, this messy yet delicate hairdo can give you a simple, bohemian look. You can adjust the length and looseness of the braid depending on the length of your hair, or you could even layer it on top of itself for a more stunning look.

French Fishtail Braids

Need to style your hair in a rush? The fishtail braid, with its simple yet elegant appearance, is your best bet! This easy braid only takes a short amount of time to do, and you can adjust it depending on the length of your hair. It’s definitely a plait of choice for those who want a low-maintenance do’ that still looks stunning.

Dutch Crown Braid

If you have a little more time and a lot more patience, a Dutch Crown Braid is one of the most interesting things you can do with your hair. Regal, elaborate, and all-around fabulous, this is a hairdo you’ll want to add to your repertoire.

Braided Bun

Quick, easy, and extremely flexible to style, the braided bun is the best friend of all beginner plaits out there. You can adjust a braided ponytail to fit into a bun, or pin up some side braids for an enchantingly sexy look. It’s also a suitable style of braided hair for men since it doesn’t need long hair to work.

Two French Braid

If you think two braids are better than one, this hairstyle can help with that. This braid is easy to do and fits almost any kind of hair, though you may need longer hair to get the best look. French braids are easy to style on the go, and they look great with almost any outfit! Throw this on for a quick romp during a Friday night for a hassle-free yet fun look.

Weave It Up!

Plaits aren’t that difficult to add to any outfit, and all you need is a little time, patience, and practice to incorporate this timeless look into any outfit of the day!

