Pippa and James are no strangers to a sporting event. Getty

The 37-year-old looked incredible in the figure hugging culottes, just months after giving birth to her second child, a baby girl they named Grace Elizabeth Jane.

The news was first reported by several UK outlets, including the HELLO, with a source telling them: "Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Pippa and James recently welcomed their second child. Getty

Pippa’s brother-in-law the Duke of Cambridge was also in attendance watching along instead from a private box. Meanwhile Kate was unable to attend, still in isolation after being exposed to someone who tested positive to COVID-19.

The royal was exposed to the virus last week, with a spokesperson explaining: "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Given the Duchess has had both of her vaccine doses and has returned a negative test, fears for her health are relatively low.