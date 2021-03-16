Baby Matthews number two is here! Getty

News of Pippa's pregnancy first surfaced back in December 2020, when multiple news outlets revealed both Pippa and James were "thrilled" to be expanding their family.

It was also revealed at the time that the pair were looking to purchase a sprawling property in Berkshire, which is located near Pippa's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

A move to a new family home and a new addition to the family has come at high time as the UK continues its lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A change of scenery, and something positive to focus on has no doubt been welcomed.

Pippa and James are already proud parents to their eldest son, Arthur. Getty

In addition, Pippa has spoken previously of being a mum and her experience with her first child, Arthur, writing in her Waitrose column in 2019: "Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him."

She then described her joy in finding a local baby gym: "Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills."

It seems Pippa and James' new baby will be in good company - along with big brother Arthur, the newborn royal relative will also have the gallivanting antics of cousins Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, to contend with.

While Pippa is understandably private about her personal life, we're sure to receive the odd anecdote about her life as a mum-of-two as time goes on.

Stay tuned!

This story was originally published on our sister site, Now To Love.