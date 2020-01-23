The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan have officially begun their new life in Canada, but paparazzi photos of Meghan taking Archie for a walk have already surfaced.
Watch: Prince Harry gives a dig to royal family in last job as royal
And, Prince Harry has already threatened legal action over the photographs as he claims they were taken without consent.
However, now that the couple have stepped back from royal life, does this mean that they are now opening themselves up to regular paparazzi shots appearing in the media?
“They were protected in England by the Royal Rota system,” Angela Mollard reveals on New Ideas podcast Royals.
“After Diana’s death there was new system for reporting on the royals whereby different media agencies had accreditation to attend events the royals where at, which is why we basically saw pictures of royals in nice clothes, shaking hands, cutting ribbons rather than on the beach in the Caribbean.”
Getty Images
Angela goes on to explain that it was these rules that helps prevent UK publications from sharing paparazzi shots of Royal Family. But the royal couple are no longer part of the Royal Rota, so what does this mean?
“As I see it the new rules are that they are fair game,” says Angela.
“They are in America, there is a big paparazzi contingent around LA and New York. You think of all the times we see pictures of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.
“I think they are now laying themselves open to being photographed a lot more a lot more in their private lives.”
So what sort of pictures will we see?
Getty Images
“I think there’s a lot more possibility that we will se potentially a picture of them arguing or not looking how she wants to be seen,” adds Angela.
“There has to be new rules around this if they want to be protected.”
To find out more, listen to this week’s podcast here…