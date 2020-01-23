Getty Images

Angela goes on to explain that it was these rules that helps prevent UK publications from sharing paparazzi shots of Royal Family. But the royal couple are no longer part of the Royal Rota, so what does this mean?

“As I see it the new rules are that they are fair game,” says Angela.

“They are in America, there is a big paparazzi contingent around LA and New York. You think of all the times we see pictures of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

“I think they are now laying themselves open to being photographed a lot more a lot more in their private lives.”

So what sort of pictures will we see?

Getty Images

“I think there’s a lot more possibility that we will se potentially a picture of them arguing or not looking how she wants to be seen,” adds Angela.

“There has to be new rules around this if they want to be protected.”

To find out more, listen to this week’s podcast here…