Phoebe Burgess recently confirmed that she had officially separated from her retired NRL star husband Sam Burgess. Getty

The mother-of-two then shared a follow-up video of her completed handiwork, which revealed a full baking tray of 12 tarts in total.

Phoebe’s most recent post is just one of several updates that show the blonde beauty enjoying time out with family and friends.

The 29-year-old's candid culinary creation comes after it was revealed Oak had reportedly been ghosted by Sam.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Phoebe shared a photo of some freshly prepared ricotta tarts, which jokingly captioned: “Only tarts in my house, ricotta!” Instagram

After announcing she was dating the newly-separated father-of-two, Oak revealed how Sam had ended their alleged fling by ignoring her calls.

'Sam and I aren't talking anymore,' Oak told The Daily Telegraph, four days after Phoebe’s estranged husband reportedly bought the American a drink while out with his friends and mother at Sydney's The Establishment bar on November 28.

Oak said the whole situation is 'messed up,' days after she gushed about the Englishman, who has been embroiled in a series of scandals over the past 12 months.

Phoebe showed that she’s holding her head high and getting on with life, despite Sam’s rumoured fling with American waitress Oak Schuetz. Getty

“He was really lovely, he's such a gentleman, he was asking me in the morning if I was all right,” she added, referring to when photos of them together emerged.

Since his split from Phoebe in September, Sam has also reportedly been linked to Married At First Sight's Jessika Power.