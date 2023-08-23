Whist luxury sleepwear giant Peter Alexander has dominated the sleepwear space in Australia for years with their smooth, silk pyjamas, Best & Less could soon take their crown, the retailer releasing a budget range of matching premium pyjama sets.
There's no doubt that Peter Alexander pyjamas are every bit as luxurious as their price point implies, the brand garnering a cult following for their cute designs, matching sets and high quality.
WATCH NOW: Peter Alexander launches Harry Potter themed sleepwear range. Article continues after video.
But with satin and silk pyjama sets from the brand retailing for an average price of $129.00, many Aussies are hesitant to break the bank and induldge in a little luxury to feel cute and have a smooth slumber.
However, with the new spring and summertime pyjama range on sale now from Best & Less, this level of luxury is finally available for less!
We can't wait to get our hands on a pair!
Supplied
Easily mistaken as designer, this new range of warm weather pyjamas offer the luxury look (and feel) for less, even giving wearers the sensation of soft satin feel akin to the real thing, but at more than $100 cheaper!
According to Best & Less, since launching the affordable new pyjama range the sets - which come in both lilac and mint - have been "flying off the racks."
You'll have to get in quick, these sets are sure to sell out!
Supplied
For those looking to seriously upgrade their pyjama rotation in the lead-up to spring, you can purchase the sets in Best & Less stores across Australia or online now.
The sets are available in sizes 8 - 26. Shop now here.