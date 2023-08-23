We can't wait to get our hands on a pair! Supplied

Easily mistaken as designer, this new range of warm weather pyjamas offer the luxury look (and feel) for less, even giving wearers the sensation of soft satin feel akin to the real thing, but at more than $100 cheaper!

According to Best & Less, since launching the affordable new pyjama range the sets - which come in both lilac and mint - have been "flying off the racks."

You'll have to get in quick, these sets are sure to sell out! Supplied

For those looking to seriously upgrade their pyjama rotation in the lead-up to spring, you can purchase the sets in Best & Less stores across Australia or online now.

The sets are available in sizes 8 - 26. Shop now here.