Aldi's Lacura Beauty Ultra Glow Lip Balm is extremely popular with beauty fanatics.

The lip balm comes in Sheer Pink, Coral Red, and Runway Red and shoppers swear it’s just like Dior’s popular lip balm.

TikToker Yasmin Falastini shared with her followers that the Aldi lip balm was a serious “dupe” for Dior’s lip balm and users in the comments section agreed.

“Omg it looks so much alike,” one TikTok user commented.

“I bought the runway red and coral red, they are so good!!!,” said another.

Now that the secret’s out though, some TikTok users were worried the product would sell out at their local Aldi…

One user commented, “Ugh it’s gonna be sold out now 😞,” while another said, “Probs not gonna have at our one.”

Shoppers are saying Aldi's lip balm is just as good as Dior's cult favourite lip balm…

If you’re wanting to get your hands on Aldi’s Lacura Beauty Ultra Glow Lip Balm, you can check whether your local store has it in stock here.

Alternatively, you could just treat yourself and splurge $62 on the Dior lip balm.

Purchase Dior’s Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm at Dior and Myer.