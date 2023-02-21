According to the Animal Welfare League NSW there has been a 68.8 per cent rise in the number of cats surrendered this year and a 37.7 per cent jump in dogs dropped off at shelters.
With the Canberra rescue at capacity, Amanda has had no choice but to take the pets to her home to care for while waiting to be adopted.
“Pounds and shelters are overflowing, and animal rescue groups are inundated and exhausted. We just don’t have the resources to deal with this influx on top of our normal requests and kitten season has just begun as well.”
Amanda and her team of around 50 volunteers work tirelessly to care for foster pets in loving homes, transport animals and supplies locally and interstate and fundraise to afford the medical treatment and care needed to keep the rescue afloat.
Prospective parents are carefully screened under a strict match making system to give each pet the best chance of finding their fur-ever home.
“It takes us a lot of time to carefully screen new owners, ensure they understand what is required in taking on a pet for life, work out what home they can offer and what they are looking for,” she says.
“We then look at our adoptables and their individual personalities and needs to match them with the right home. We also provide post adoption support to new parents and a two-week trial period in case it doesn’t work out with other furry household members.”
Brian Achanfuo-Yeboah, who is also treasurer of the charity, has been working alongside Amanda since 2017. He says while it’s heartbreaking to see the terrible state many cats and dogs arrive in, the rewards of seeing an animal find its forever home is what keeps the volunteers coming back for more.
“Every time we bring a very sick animal back from the brink of death and see them flourish and find a new loving home we are filled with immense joy,” Brian, 37, says.
“There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing this.”
To adopt an animal in need or support Amanda visit: www.canberrapetrescue.org.au