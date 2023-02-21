Not only does the 34-year-old regularly treat cats and dogs that have been neglected and abused, but she is regularly forced to turn her back on others suffering in pounds and shelters because her non-profit organization doesn’t have the funds or capacity to care for them.

Snuggling up with her latest intake of furry friends, Amanda Doelle admits she’s faced some tough times since founding her pet rescue charity five years ago.

It’s a crisis that is also being felt interstate with NSW animal shelters experiencing “queues” of distraught pet owners giving up their furry friends as the nation’s cost-of-living crisis deepens.

“A lot of people adopted pets to keep them company during the pandemic and now that they have returned to work, are going on holidays again and the novelty has worn off they are just offloading them,” Amanda, a public servant, tells New Idea.

Today, Amanda is heartbroken that Canberra Pet Rescue is at breaking point after a record number of pets have been surrendered.

Amanda's rescue in Canberra is full of tiny animals in need of a home. Phillip Castleton

According to the Animal Welfare League NSW there has been a 68.8 per cent rise in the number of cats surrendered this year and a 37.7 per cent jump in dogs dropped off at shelters. With the Canberra rescue at capacity, Amanda has had no choice but to take the pets to her home to care for while waiting to be adopted. “Pounds and shelters are overflowing, and animal rescue groups are inundated and exhausted. We just don’t have the resources to deal with this influx on top of our normal requests and kitten season has just begun as well.”

Many animals have been surrendered

Amanda and her team of around 50 volunteers work tirelessly to care for foster pets in loving homes, transport animals and supplies locally and interstate and fundraise to afford the medical treatment and care needed to keep the rescue afloat. Prospective parents are carefully screened under a strict match making system to give each pet the best chance of finding their fur-ever home. “It takes us a lot of time to carefully screen new owners, ensure they understand what is required in taking on a pet for life, work out what home they can offer and what they are looking for,” she says. “We then look at our adoptables and their individual personalities and needs to match them with the right home. We also provide post adoption support to new parents and a two-week trial period in case it doesn’t work out with other furry household members.”

Brian and Amanda have had an influx of animals in need surrendered to the rescue.