Penny and Matt were high school sweethearts and the actress has often spoken candidly about what her husband means to her.

“Matt and I met at high school when we were 16, and we got married in our mid-20s. He’s my rock, my safe place to come home to and my best friend,” she gushed to New Idea in January.

"I once heard Sheryl Sandberg say: The most important career decision a woman will make is the man she marries,’ and I couldn’t agree more."

In a previous interview with New Idea in 2018, Penny admitted that she and Matt met in a “nerdy” way.

“It was 1999 at our school music camp,” she confessed.

“I’d just moved to the school, Matt was in the orchestra playing the French horn – if it can get any nerdier! – and I was in the choir.”

WATCH: Penny Mcnamee sings with her daughter Neve (story continues below)

For schoolgirl Penny, it was love at first sight and it didn’t take much convincing that he was the one for her.

“I adored him off the bat,” Penny explained. “I was a ridiculous 16-year-old girl who totally thought he was dreamy.”

