Patti's father died the same year she and Bert married in 1974, but it's likely that Bert would have gotten to know Matt while courting Patti before they wed.

The couple even paid tribute to him when they welcomed their first child in 1977, naming him Matthew for the grandfather he would sadly never meet.

Patti previously revealed that she lost her father suddenly and unexpectedly, writing in a tribute three years ago that she wished she had more time with him.

"We lost my beautiful dad unexpectedly, we didn't have time to say goodbye," the 77-year-old recalled.

"I miss him everyday, always in my heart."

In a heartbreaking twist of fate, Patti would be forced to relive that pain when her husband of almost 50 years died in October 2021.

Bert Newton passed away in hospital after months of ill health and a leg amputation surgery, the news of his death sending shockwaves around the nation.

The following morning, Patti faced the press and revealed that once again, she didn't get the chance to say goodbye.

"I left at ten past seven, and I was just pulling around to come into my drive and I get the call to say he'd taken his last breath at 7.22pm," she told reporters.

"So I missed him, but maybe he didn't want me to be there for his last breath."

Despite his lengthy health battle, Patti said he "had such a fabulous attitude" and gave the family "so much joy" right up to the end of his life.

"We have to just make sure that the love he gave us stays with us forever."

The tears were flowing at Bert's state funeral two weeks later, where Patti appeared surrounded by family - including daughter Lauren and several of her grandchildren.

Despite her heartache, Patti has continued to share her memories of Bert – and her father – on Instagram for all those who knew and loved them.

