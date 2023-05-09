"When you had the best, why would you want second best?"
Patti Newton has shared a heart-warming reflection of the love she shared with her late husband, Bert Newton.
In a recent interview on 2DAY FM's Hughesy, Ed & Erin, she reflected on their everlasting love and the prospects of ever dating again.
Erin, who mused on the fact it's coming up to two years since Bert passed, asked Patti how she was faring.
"Look, it's very difficult. People say, you know, time will heal but I think it's getting worse rather than getting better," she shared.
"But I do think, because I'm so loved by my family and because I've got grand children around me all the time... I suppose that's taken a bit of the sadness away."
Patti shared the same sentiment in an interview with New Ideaa few months ago; "When I lost Bert, I didn’t know if I was ever going to be a happy person again. But you know, I am, because I have talked myself into the fact that whatever I do, he’s with me and he’s in my heart and he’s part of me."
"He’s with me and he’s in my heart and he’s part of me."
Patti also spoke to the radio hosts about her connection to her partner after death. Revealing that she still talks to Bert out loud, she said their "great relationship" was founded upon their different interests and openness.
"I started going out with him when I was about 21 and now I'm 78 so it's a long time to be with someone and then find that you're not there anymore," she said.
Commenting that she's a "young 78", Hughesy then asked the entertainer if she would ever date again.
To this, Patti shared the beautiful sentiment, "Never! When you had the best, why would you want second best?"
"I fell in love at a very young age and I've never looked at anyone else."