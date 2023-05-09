In a recent interview on 2DAY FM's Hughesy, Ed & Erin, she reflected on their everlasting love and the prospects of ever dating again.

Erin, who mused on the fact it's coming up to two years since Bert passed, asked Patti how she was faring.

"Look, it's very difficult. People say, you know, time will heal but I think it's getting worse rather than getting better," she shared.

"But I do think, because I'm so loved by my family and because I've got grand children around me all the time... I suppose that's taken a bit of the sadness away."

Patti shared the same sentiment in an interview with New Idea a few months ago; "When I lost Bert, I didn’t know if I was ever going to be a happy person again. But you know, I am, because I have talked myself into the fact that whatever I do, he’s with me and he’s in my heart and he’s part of me."