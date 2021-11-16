Penny and Daniel were voted as the best parents on Parental Guidance. Nine

To determine the winner, the other parents put forward a vote on whose parenting style is the most effective, whose is the most future-proof, and who they learned the most from.

Going around the room, several comments on Penny and Daniel's parenting style were made, mainly praising the "have-a-go" nature of it.

"Penny and Daniel have a resilience in their kids, and that's important," Deb said during the episode.

Rachel also noted that they had the "ability to be adaptable to nearly every situation and scenario that they were put in."

The couple are raising their kids under the Free Range style. Nine

Penny and Daniel share three children together, Sebastian, nine, Julian, six, and Zahra, two, and live in Newcastle, NSW.

In a recent interview with TV WEEK, the couple shared their confidence over their parenting style, and revealed why they wanted to join the show.

"For us, the show was about experience. We're big on living brave and teaching our kids to have a go at everything," Daniel told the publication.

"We were confident in our kids and parenting style, and we knew we were a tight family that could do the challenges well. But most importantly it sounded fun," he added.

"We're just a normal family trying to do our best." Nine

While the pair are confident in the way they raise their kids, they noted that their style is by no means superior.

"We don't want people thinking that we're doing a better job than anyone else," Daniel said. "We're just a normal family trying to do our best."

Their parenting style, Free Range, sees limited adult supervision to allow kids to be more independent, and to discover their own limits.

"Being Free Range parents is about the kids taking responsibility for their actions," Daniel said in a piece-to-camera during the episode.

"To learn from their experiences and their mistakes and to be themselves - to be the people that they're meant to be," Penny added.