Justin and his wife Kylie. Instagram

Dr Justin Coulson's wife

Justin and Kylie have been married for just over two decades after they tied the knot in the late 1990s, and often post marriage insights on their Instagram page.

"For 23 years, Kylie and I have shared the ups and downs of life, like many of you," Justin recently shared. "And she’s been an equal partner in following the principles we’ve used not just to create a happy family, but a happy marriage."

In another post, Kylie also revealed the two most important things she's learned after being married, starting off with "love is never enough."

"The truth is that if all we rely on in our marriage is the notion that we love each other, we will one day wake up and not even recognise the person in the bed next to us," she said.

She also added that despite her and Justin's "daily ups and downs", her experience has taught her that 'happily ever after' is real.

"But it doesn't come easily. And it takes consistent work, and a lot of intention," she wrote.

Justin, Kylie, and their six daughters. Instagram

Dr Justin Coulson's kids

As a dad to six girls, Justin often speaks about his family and draws on his parenting experience to help others navigate parenthood.

Writing for Kidspot in 2018, Justin shared what it's like to be a father of six daughters, and revealed that he and his wife find it funny to have all girls.

"The truth is, we just wanted to have lots of kids. And no, we certainly aren’t disappointed that we have six daughters. We’re crazy about our six girls. They are a gift we treasure," he said.

He also revealed that there is a 15-year gap between his daughters, which "translates into roughly 35 years of continuous parenting."

"And with three teenagers, we’re experiencing some challenging times," he said at the time.

Justin also expressed that while being a dad to his girls is "challenging" and that he, like any other parent, makes mistakes, at times fatherhood is the greatest joy in his life.

Justin joins Allison as host for Parental Guidance. Nine

Dr Justin Coulson's career

During his late twenties, Justin completed a psychology degree from the University of Queensland and then earned his PhD in Psychology from the University of Wollongong.

He's written several books on parenting and is a four-time bestselling author. He also hosts the podcast Happy Families, is an occasional columnist for The New York Times, and appears regularly in all of Australia's major news outlets.

Not to mention, he's an Honorary Fellow at the Centre for Positive Psychology in the Graduate School of Education at the University of Melbourne.

He is also a consultant to the Australian Government's Raising Children Network, the Office of the e-Safety Commissioner, Life Education, Beyond Blue, Intel Security, and the Alannah and Madeline Foundation.

His latest gig, of course, is hosting Parental Guidance alongside Ally Langdon, sharing his expertise with the families and viewers watching along at home.