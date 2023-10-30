Sleep deprivation is a contributing factor of postnatal depression. Getty

Ask for help

Many of the strategies to help new parents are well-known. For example, nap when the baby naps, share the load with your partner (or ask a friend

to help), have a good baby routine, and try to get some exercise to help create those good endorphins (walk with the pram).

Get help, and prepare and plan this ‘help’ before the baby arrives. Cook and freeze lots of meals, be specific with friends about what you need (for example, could you please come at a set time and give me some sleep or help me tidy the kitchen), roster your visitors in the first few months (not daily but weekly), and if you can afford it, get some extra hands.

I know hiring a babysitter can be expensive, especially when you are at home, but with more sleep and less stress, you will enjoy this period more.

If the sleep deprivation is becoming a big issue, you can also search for someone who specialises with infant sleep patterns. Again, this can be expensive, but you won’t regret diverting some funds into helping you thrive.

Don’t be afraid to ask for support and to set boundaries – it will help you enjoy time with your kids more. Jana Pittman

Turning serious

We know that sleep deprivation is linked with postnatal depression, which affects at least 15 per cent of women in Australia.

If you are feeling very teary, unable to cope, your self-esteem is faltering or you are having negative thoughts, please see your family doctor quickly.

Don’t be afraid – you are not alone, but you need support.

