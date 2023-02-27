What other factors can cause a disrupted sleep?

Sleep and stress make terrible bedfellows.

“Stress is by far the biggest cause of poor sleep,” says Luke McLeod, founder of virtual meditation and mindfulness app Soul Alive.

“It can come from a number of areas, including work, relationships, financial and health worries.

But there are more direct causes, such as too much screen time before bed, a poor diet, not enough exercise and dehydration,” he explains.

Stress levels impact sleeping! Getty

How can hormones affect our sleep?

When hormones drop or spike as a result of pregnancy, breastfeeding, menstruation or menopause, it can muck with the quality of our sleep and that has a knock-on effect on skin.

Menopause especially causes oestrogen to drop and can disrupt sleep in the form of night sweats.

“Night sweats can be triggered by stress, changes in temperature, physical closeness and the brain dysregulation of core body temperature during sleep,” says Dr Gary Elkins, creator of app Evia, which trains the mind to reduce the severity and frequency of hot flushes.