She went on to explain that Tommy is a “tough” and “strict” father and he wants his kids to work hard.

“We are on the same page,” Pam told Howard. “We are completely united. He’s not being the friend; he’s being the dad.”

The ex-couple’s eldest son, Brandon, has followed in his mother’s footsteps, becoming an actor. He notably starred in the Netflix series Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, as well as The Hills: New Beginnings.

Pam has been an avid supporter of Brandon’s career goals, telling Entertainment Tonight Canada in 2020 that he is an “incredible actor”.

“You know, he's taken a lot of acting classes, he's very ambitious, he's done some films and movies. And, you know, he really has no rules."

At the end of 2021, Brandon also launched his own golf-inspired clothing brand called Swingers Club.

Growing up, the actor had no idea that his parents were in the spotlight.

“I remember one day asking my mom, ‘Hey, why does everybody take photos of us?’, Brandon told Interview in 2019. “And she said, ‘Oh, they do that to everybody.’

“Then, I remember being with one of my friends’ families when I was, like, 10, and we walked into dinner somewhere, and I said to them, ‘Hey, why does nobody take photos of you guys?’”

As for Dylan, despite confessing to originally hating music, he eventually followed in his father’s footsteps.

The youngest was in a band called Midnight Kids before announcing his departure in January 2021 on Instagram, saying he planned on “moving in a different musical direction”.

Dylan has also modelled for Armani Exchange, Hugo Boss, Coach, and Dolce & Gabbana.

In the same chat with Interview, Brandon confessed there were “a lot of misconceptions” about the way he and Dylan were raised, particularly that they were spoiled.

“Our friends can back this up: Dylan and I haven’t taken a dollar from our parents since we were in high school. We’ve been working our asses off to buy a house, buy a car, and pay for music equipment and acting lessons. It feels better to do it ourselves.”

While Tommy appears to have a close relationship with his kids these days, the past saw some tough times between the musician and his eldest son.

In March 2018, Tommy posted a since-deleted photo with a swollen lip to his Instagram with the caption: “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

It was later revealed that Brandon had punched his dad while defending his mum after Tommy took aim at her on Twitter, saying that she brings up “old drama for attention”.

"(He) came in the room angry about my response to Pamela's relentless press about our old relationship, with his dukes up, telling me to get up and fight him," Tommy said in a statement.



On the other hand, Brandon claimed that, at the time, Tommy was intoxicated and attempted to start a fight with him, so he had no choice but to defend himself.

Despite a publicised feud that followed, it seems the pair have since mended their relationship.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brandon deemed the drama “a big part of (his) life”, saying it was a “hard time” for both him and his dad, but that ultimately the pair had moved on.

“Friends fight. He’s my best friend. People get over it,” he added.

The pair also reportedly spent most of 2020 quarantining together during the COVID pandemic, and Pam and Tommy even reunited in 2021 to support Brandon at his Swingers Club launch party in 2021.

Pam & Tommy tells the story of Pamela Anderson and her husband Tommy Lee, who had their sex tape leaked to the public by Rand Gauthier.

