From Playboy Playmate To Hollywood’s Hottest Star

Before Baywatch had Pamela as their leading lady, the Canadian-born beauty worked as a fitness instructor in her hometown of Vancouver. In 1989, she was spotted by the jumbotron during a football game, which helped her get her first modelling gig. A few months later, she made her debut on Playboy’s centrefold for the October issue and became Playmate Of The Year in February 1990. She’s made history as their most featured model, appearing in the magazine over 14 times during her 22-year-long career – she even posed for the last nude issue of Playboy!

Getty

In an interview with Vogue Spain, she talked about how posing for Playboy empowered her. “It released me. Playboy was my university. I don’t have defenses and I shouldn’t have to defend myself, my career or my point of view on politics. I encourage everyone to find their way.” With her platinum blonde hair, blue eyes, and other assets, it was only a matter of time until Pamela found her way into acting. She played “Tool Time Girl” Lisa from ABC’s Home Improvement for two seasons, but it was her next role that gave her the break she needed to make it big in Hollywood.

Getty

Becoming A Baywatch Babe

In 1992, Pamela landed her breakthrough role as CJ Parker on the hit 90s television series Baywatch. The opening sequence was enough to get us all hooked, featuring Pam’s tanned bikini bod and iconic red one-piece swimsuit. She starred alongside David Hasselhoff, Jeremy Jackson, Carmen Electra, and David Charvet, among other cast members until she left in 1997. When asked about working on the series, she shared her sentimental thoughts with Vogue Spain, saying: “I like to be remembered like this. CJ. It’s me. I wasn’t embodying any character.”

Getty

Pamela Anderson in Baywatch made the show even more popular, and it was so successful that it spawned several spin-offs and films, including the recent Baywatch movie featuring Dwayne “The Rock’’ Johnson and Zac Efron. Fun fact: Pam made a cameo appearance in the Baywatch 2017 film, showing up in classic slow-mo fashion!

Getty

Life After Baywatch

In 1998, she made her debut as femme fatale action star Vallery Irons in V.I.P. which featured her in tons of badass fights and comedic scenarios. She guested on other TV shows while getting into voice acting for animations like Stripperella and Futurama. Pam got her first reality TV gig on Big Brother Australia in 2008, then she joined Dancing With The Stars for the first time in 2010. She made a comeback five years later in season 15 but they eliminated her for a wardrobe malfunction!

Getty

Moving Into Movies

Over the years, Pam cemented herself as one of the hottest sex symbols of our time! While most people know Anderson from Baywatch, some of you may remember her in the B movie Barb Wire, which won her two awards for Worst Actress and Worst New Star by the Golden Raspberry and Golden Apple Awards. She also appeared in the comedy flicks Scooby-Doo, Scary Movie 3, and Borat.

Getty

The Story Of Her Life

She’s published several books, beginning with Star in 2004, followed by Star Struck in 2005. Over the years, she’s written other more personal works with books like Raw and Pandemonium giving us backstage passes to her crazy life. Her latest book Lust for Love: Rekindling Intimacy and Passion in Your Relationship to show us her best-kept sexual and sensual secrets for happiness.

Nude Pics For A Noble Cause

In case you didn’t know, Pam is vegan for ethical reasons, claiming that animals were her only true friends when she was growing up. She’s stripped down several times as a form of political protest against companies that harm pigs, chickens, cows, and more. Pamela has worked directly with PETA on their cruelty-free ads and vegetarian campaigns with risque pictures and billboards. She’s also directly met with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, asking him to ban the hunting of orcas, which he did upon her request!

Getty

Her Personal Struggles

Pam has dated a lot of high-profile celebs and low-key guys, but how could we forget about her rollercoaster relationship with Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Jones? They spontaneously married on the beach within four days of meeting each other and have two kids together: Brandon and Dylan.

She’s no stranger to controversy, and her leaked sex tape with her ex-husband proved that nothing could ruin her career – not even a failing marriage. After 15 years of their on-and-off-again relationship, they finalised their divorce in 1998 but only stopped seeing each other in 2001.

Getty

A Tragic Childhood

In 2014, The LA Times reported that Pamela publicly spoke about her past experience of sexual abuse at the hands of those close to her. Despite her stories of pain and trauma, she was able to rise above them and remind women they aren’t alone. Although she has controversial takes on feminism and the #MeToo movement, she stands by all victims and hopes to help them through her charity.

Getty

Health Issues

In 2002, Pamela was diagnosed with Hepatitis C, claiming she got the infection from Tommy Lee, who didn’t disclose his disease with her when they shared tattoo needles. Doctors told her that she had only 10 years to live, so she took an experimental drug that helped her beat the illness in no time.

In an interview with People Magazine, Pam expressed her gratitude for getting a second chance at life.“I don’t have any liver damage and I don’t have any side effects. I’m living my life the way I want to but it could have eventually have caused me some problems and so it was a real blessing that I was able to get the medicine.”

Plastic Surgery

Despite being famous for her body, Pam decided to downsize her breast implants from 34Ds to 34Cs for a more natural look. According to the New York Post, surgeons found a leak when they removed her silicone implants, though she didn’t have any negative symptoms, saying: “I just didn’t feel like it looked very good.”

IRS Troubles

Pam has been the subject of much scrutiny for allegedly owing the IRS $USD1.9 million in unpaid taxes. In her defence, she was dealing with multiple issues all at the same time, confessing that she didn’t have the time to handle everything on her plate.

How Is Pamela Anderson Now?

Now 52 year old, Pam is happily single and focused on keeping her health and acting career in check. She continues to advocate for human, animal, and environmental rights through The Pamela Anderson Foundation, writing open letters to world leaders asking for their support.

She told Vogue Spain:“I have always supported green initiatives, and the green economy is the only possible way out of this greedy capitalist nightmare. We will get there someday. No more wars. It is what destroys our planet the most. Recycle, do not use plastics, veganism and make governments responsible for what happens. You have to write, share, read...everything is connected.”

Getty

Her latest political cause is in support of Australian Wikileaks founder and whistleblower Julian Assange, who people suspect she’s had romantic relations with. Pam told 60 Minutes Australia that they became close friends through intellectual discourse and their passion for activism. She’s been spotted paying him frequent visits, even bringing him food until he was arrested this year, much to Pam’s dismay.

Brains & Beauty

Sex sells, and Pam is changing the world with her God-given gifts. Whether you like her or not, she’s proven herself worthy of respect and admiration – not just for her looks, but also for her talents and what she stands for. She’s a strong, independent woman who isn’t afraid to fight for what’s right, and we stan a queen who flaunts her beauty and brains at the same time!

