Getty

It comes after news the pair won’t be spending Christmas with the royal family this year.

The former Suits actress and her are breaking with tradition this year and won't spend the festive period at Sandringham with the rest of the royals, including the Queen.

In a statement from the Palace on Wednesday, it was revealed that the couple, along with their six-month-old son, Archie, will instead spend Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Getty

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” the statement reads.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

