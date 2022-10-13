Olivia Newton-John will be honoured with a state funeral. Getty

"The research that's done there (at the cancer and wellness centre), the treatment, the care, the love and support that is central to that place is a lasting legacy to the person that she was."

Entertainment reporter and friend of Olivia's Peter Ford also confirmed plans of Olivia's memorial service, telling The Morning Show that the ceremony is to be held at Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens - one of the late actress' favourite places.

"She used to go there with her mum," the reporter told hosts Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur.

The Grease star's funeral is to be held at Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens Getty

"In fact, there is a park bench in the gardens there dedicated to her mum. And she used to live in Jolimont not far and they used to go there all the time."

Peter added that the ceremony will not be "a big all-star extravaganza", saying: "it's going to be much more serene, elegant, laid back. A time for reflection."

Details about the funeral are still trickling in, but the Daily Mail has reported that the service is to take place in early December, and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will perform.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John. (Article continues after video)

The iconic Australian singer and actress, more commonly known for her role in Grease, battled with stage four breast cancer after her first diagnosis in 1992.

Originally born in Cambridge, England, Olivia and her family relocated to Melbourne, Australia, at five years old and her love for singing grew.

Olivia admitted the healing journey had been very difficult, but told The Australian Women's Weekly that she was trying to heal naturally after doing a course of photon radiation.

"The clinic in Georgia suggested the radiation as a safety measure because, in the bone, it's hard to get to. Since then I've only done natural healing – plant medicine and herbs," she revealed.

Olivia's husband John confirmed her death in August. Getty

Her husband John Easterling confirmed that the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund will remain "dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer" and asked donations be made in her memory to the foundation.

It was John who posted a tribute to social media confirming her passing, asking fans to respect the family's privacy during this heart-breaking time.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," Olivia's husband wrote.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.