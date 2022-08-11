"Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to 'work' on it.

"We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."

John was the one to confirm Olivia had lost her long battle with cancer earlier this week, announcing his wife had died peacefully at their Southern California ranch home.

Calling her a "healer", he honoured his wife's courage and kindness in the tribute posted on Thursday.

"She was the most courageous woman I've ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible," John wrote.

"It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long.

"In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humour, and the will power to move things into the light."

Despite a years-long battle with cancer, Olivia dedicated herself to improving the lives of others through her music and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute.

John remembered the "joy of her love" as he ended the post with a message of thanks to all the fans sending messages of love and support in the wake of Olivia's death.

"Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward," he concluded the post.

"Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way. Onward Ho, John Easterling."

The singer and actress' passing rocked Australia and the world, with tributes flooding in from friends, family and fans across the globe.

Former co-stars like John Travolta remembered Olivia's talent and charm, while her only daughter Chloe Lattanzi called her mother her "lighthouse".

"You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space," Chloe captioned a moving tribute post on Wednesday.

"It has been my honour and continues to be my honour to be your baby and best friend.

"You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever, my life giver, my teacher, my mama."

