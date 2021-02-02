Olivia Newton-John (pictured), 72, has revealed she will not be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine - not at this stage at least. Getty

Olivia qualifies as a candidate for the vaccine at present given her age, however, she has voluntarily decided against it.

Her daughter Chloe, who runs a medicinal cannabis farm in Oregon, elaborated on her own decision to forgo the vaccine.

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I'm anti putting mercury and pesticides in my body, which are in a lot of vaccines," Chloe told the publication

Olivia is currently battling stage four breast cancer – the third time she's fought the illness within the last 28 years.

While Chloe elaborated on her reasoning for refusing the vaccine at present, Olivia did not.

New Idea is not suggesting the former Grease star is an anti-vaxer.

The vaccine is reportedly being rolled out across a number of countries including the UK, and is set for rollout in Australia within the next few months.

While the vaccine is voluntary, it is being strongly recommended by various reputable authorities. You can learn more about the vaccine and how it is tested and approved for rollout in Australia here.

Olivia discussed her battle with breast cancer last year, telling The Guardian she was focussing on her strength.

"I was so weak. I had a walker, a cane and crutches, but now I'm walking around."

She also revealed the mantra she repeats to herself as she continues to fight against the deadly disease.

"I'm healthy, I'm strong," she said, adding, "I think it's very important to keep that positive message in your head. You know, if you have a difficult moment, music is always a great healer."

