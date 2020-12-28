Olivia (left) has allegedly reached out to pal John (right). Getty

The comments came after it was reported Olivia was helping her Grease co-star, as he struggles to cope with the loss of his wife of 28 years, Kelly Preston.

“John and Olivia have always been close. They clicked right away all those years ago, but this tragedy has bonded them even more,” previously revealed an insider.

“Olivia loved and respected Kelly and took her death very hard. There’s no-one in John’s inner circle who has been as close to him as Olivia has during all of this, and he doesn’t know what he’d do without all of their heart-to-heart talks.”

A breast cancer survivor herself, Olivia was one of the few friends John, 66, and Kelly confided in after the actress got her diagnosis two years ago.

“Olivia and Kelly discussed their individual situations, with Olivia offering advice, prayers and sometimes just an ear,” the insider said.

“She was someone Kelly could talk to freely about her pain.”

Though Olivia had a front seat to Kelly’s fight, it didn’t make news of her passing easier.

“My heart breaks for John, Ella and Ben,” she wrote in an Instagram tribute, calling the late actress “a radiant, warm and gentle spirit”.

