A never-before-seen love letter sent to Olivia by Patrick may just prove that Patrick (who disappeared at sea and is presumed dead) may still be alive! Getty

Private investigator Philip Klein claims the cameraman gave Olivia – who had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with him for nine years – flowers and a telling note shortly before he went on the fishing trip.

“I will love you and will always love you,” he told Olivia in the love letter, which some now speculate was also a farewell message – and proof he was planning to fake his death.

Patrick had struggled with living in Olivia’s shadow – and had additional issues with his financial situation, which forced him to declare bankruptcy in 2000 after a court ordered he pay child support to his ex-wife, actress Yvette Nipar.

“Hollywood’s a place of money, but it’s also a place of very poor people who are trying to make it, and he just never could make it,” Philip says in the podcast.

The mystery and intrigue over how Patrick vanished began almost as soon as the Korean-born American was reported missing.

The jaunt was supposed to be a straightforward 22-hour overnight trip that Patrick booked on a fishing boat called Freedom.

Olivia, who passed away from cancer in 2022, dated Patrick from 1996 to 2005. Getty

Travelling without family or friends was perfectly normal for Patrick, who had done so many times before … but questions were raised instantly as to how the 22 others on board didn’t immediately notice his disappearance.

Some of his personal belongings, including his car keys, passport and wallet were later found on the boat, and his car was found parked near the marina where he left it.

Patrick’s disappearance went unnoticed until he failed to attend a family event six days later, and he wasn’t reported missing for another five days.

Official investigations concluded that he must have been lost at sea.

But there have been many alleged sightings of Patrick in the months and years since he vanished into thin air.

His case has been featured on America’s Most Wanted and Dateline, which claimed he was living on a fishing boat off the west coast of Mexico in 2009.