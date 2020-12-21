Is the Aussie icon packing her bags? Getty

Most of the foundation’s donors are US residents, and, according to the statement, “Olivia is keen to make sure these donors receive maximum tax benefits and support."

Earlier in the year, during a video for the ONJ foundation, the Australian star opened up about her cancer journey.

"I am probably one of those people who is living beyond cancer, living beyond probably what people expected to happen," she explained.

"I knew immediately something was wrong."

As a plant medicine researcher, Olivia's husband (John Easterling - left) grows medicinal cannabis at the couple's Californian home. Instagram

"I had a mammogram. The mammogram was benign and I had a needle biopsy that was also benign," she added. "I don't say this to scare women, but you have to just trust your instincts."

The Grease star, whose daughter Chloe Lattanzi starred on Dancing With The Stars this year, then revealed she immediately booked an appointment with her doctor and agreed to get a surgical biopsy. She later found out that it was breast cancer.

"All this was overwhelming. It was a feeling of dread, terror, the unknown," Olivia confessed.

"I made the decision that I would be okay. I had to believe I was going to be okay, that my daughter was the most important thing in my life and I would be okay for her."

The Xanada actress has admitted that she has tried many different therapies over the course of the years, but none have proven more effective than medicinal cannabis.

"I have seen the incredible beauty of the plants and their healing abilities. If I hadn't had that experience, I wouldn't be sitting here talking to you about kinder therapies... your body wants to heal itself. That's why I'm excited to start this foundation."

