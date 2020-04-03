Chloe Lattanzi has revealed she wouldn’t mind being a "dude". Instagram

Chloe is back in the U.S. after being booted from Dancing With The Stars.



Late last month, the 34-year-old revealed that she is self-isolating for two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic before visiting her mum who is battling breast cancer.

"Hotel all to myself," the Dancing With The Stars alum posted alongside the sultry selfie.

Chloe and her dance partner Gustavo Viglio took their last twirl on the dance floor together when they bowed out of DWTS last week.

Chloe accepted the news graciously, and said the experience has "helped her so much and made me a stronger person".

"I have many more things I can do now because of this show," she added.