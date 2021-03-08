Offspring star Rick Davies (pictured centre with co-stars Kat Stewart, left, and Asher Keddie, right) is speaking for the first time about his OCD. Network Ten

The Offspring star explained that it is a condition that is hard to verbalise and that he has two analogies that are his go-tos.

“To me, OCD is the definition of infinity. Like how do you explain a fraction of infinity?” Rick said.

Another analogy he uses is likening what is happening in his mind to that of a gym treadmill.

“I remember going on one and just messing around and I think it would go up in increments of point one and the top speed was 17,” he began.

“I remember just playing around and going up to 14 and that’s bloody fast and then 14.1 and then seeing like see if we can get up to 17 and you go and hammer in times. And for me it was only sustainable for a short amount of time before there’s that emergency stop button and you can hit that or you can jump off.”

“When OCD’s really bad that’s what it’s like in my mind but you can’t hit the emergency stop button. And the mental fatigue – you just become so exhausted," Rick said. Instagram

Rick continued: “When OCD’s really bad that’s what it’s like in my mind but you can’t hit the emergency stop button. And the mental fatigue – you just become so exhausted and that’s how I kind of explain it to people.”

The actor revealed that it had thankfully been a while since his OCD had been that intense but explained the effect it can have on him.

“It is incredibly draining. I feel like I’m much more aware of it now, I’ve feel like I’ve spent a lot of time talking to psychologists, I’ve started taking medication recently and I think I’m much better at dealing with it,” he said.

“I still struggle with it and I’m much better at dealing with it. I look back and I’ve lost so much time to it.”

Rick first shot to fame on Offspring, playing Jimmy Proudman. Network Ten

Meanwhile, last August, Rick welcomed his first child with girlfriend Chanelle Calderwood, a son named Freddie George Davies.

Taking to Instagram the following month, Rick announced the arrival, posting a photo of the newborn alongside the caption: "And just like that I became a family man..."

Chanelle shared her own snap of their pride and joy on her Instagram account.

“Our little slice of perfection, Freddie George Davies. Joining us the 12.08.2020 & officially hijacking his dad's birthday forever! @rickrdavies," she penned.

For Rick Davies' full interview, check out The Imperfects

Need help? Call Lifeline on 131 114, visit Lifeline or call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.