THEN: Nina Proudman – Asher Keddie
Since playing Nina, the character Asher has become so well known for, the actress has made an effort to pursue very different roles.
"Offspring was a fantastic experience; it was a true gift, and I do miss Nina, but I'm moving towards work that's moving towards me; I'm hungry for knowledge about global issues," she recently told TV WEEK.
NOW
That hunger has seen Asher appear in dramas The Cry, The Hunting, and most recently, Stateless.
THEN: Billie Proudman – Kat Stewart
Wild child and older sister, Billie was a force of nature, best known for her erratic plans and rollercoaster relationship with Mick.
NOW
Her portrayer Kat has since gone on to appear in Orange Is The New Brown and Network 10 drama, Five Bedrooms.
THEN: Jimmy Proudman – Richard Davies
If Billie was the wild child sibling, we'd have to call Jimmy the wayward one. Always finding himself in sticky situations, what Jimmy lacked in life direction, he made up for with a heart of gold.
NOW
Richard has since starred in Netflix series Tidelands alongside Elsa Pataky, Lucy and DiC, Hamish & Andy: True Story and Nine's crime series Informer 3838.
THEN: Geraldine Produman – Linda Cropper
Matriarch of the family Geraldine wasn't without her own drama and scandal. A flower child of the 70s, she never quite shook the hippy lifestyle.
NOW
Actress Linda Cropper has since popped up on our screens with small roles in Pine gap and How To Stay Married.
THEN: Darcy Proudman – John Waters
Smooth-talking real estate agent, Darcy Proudman proved time and time again he had no trouble with the ladies.
Fans were left reeling when he died unexpectedly in the season six premiere, while overseas on a cruise.
NOW
John has been busy since his time on Offspring, starring in ABC's Mystery Road, Rake, The Commons, The End, and mini-series Halifax: Retribution with Rebecca Gibney.
THEN: Cherie Butterfield – Deborah Mailman
Cherie went from colleague and friend of Nina's to part of the Proudman family when it was revealed she had an affair with Darcy resulting in a pregnancy and her first child, Ray.
Despite the shock, Cherie became a steadfast part of the family.
NOW
Renowned actress Deborah Mailman has since appeared in series, Cleverman, Mystery Road, Jack Irish, Bite Club, and Total Control.
THEN: Dr. Martin Clegg – Lachy Hulme
We've never had a weird and wonderful character quite like Clegg. The quirky doctor found love with Cherie later in the series in what became on of our favourite, if not unconventional, relationships.
NOW
Proving he's the ultimate acting chameleon Lachy has since starred as Blake Farron in Stan's hit remake Romper Stomper and black comic inspired comedy, Preacher.
THEN: Mick Holland – Eddie Perfect
Mick was the musically talented heartthrob husband of Billie. A rockstar in the making, Mick struggled to make the big time, but when he finally started to gain success it took its toll on their relationship.
NOW
Since finishing up on the show, Eddie has turned his focus back to music, working as a composer on Beetlejuice: The Musical on Broadway. He also made a surprise appearance on The Masked Singer, competing as Frillneck.
THEN: Chris Havel – Don Hany
We were first introduced to Doctor Havel thanks to Nina's huge crush. Things didn't quite work out romantically, but the doctor paved the way for her two great loves: Patrick and Harry.
NOW
Don has been popping up on our screens since the 1990s and has since starred in series Picnic At Hanging Rock, Doctor Doctor, Secret City and Bad Mothers.
THEN: Patrick Reid – Matthew Le Nevez
We'll never truly recover from the loss of anaesthetist and Nina's partner, Patrick Reid. The dad-to-be was hit by car in what made one of TV's most shocking deaths. Initially walking away from the accident, he later suffered a brain injury and died.
NOW
After his time on Offspring, Matt returned to LA and landed two major roles in The Widow with Kate Beckinsale and Absentia with Stana Katic.
THEN: Harry Crewe – Alexander England
When Nina (and we) lost Patrick, we never though she (we) would love again.
Then, along came Harry. It wasn't a perfect relationship but Harry was kindhearted and caring, and when Nina fell pregnant for a second time, with Harry the father, it felt right.
NOW
You may recognise Alexander from recent hit show, Secret Bridesmaids' Business where he played Jakob Novak.
