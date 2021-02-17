"Offspring was a fantastic experience; it was a true gift..." Supplied

THEN: Nina Proudman – Asher Keddie

Since playing Nina, the character Asher has become so well known for, the actress has made an effort to pursue very different roles.



"Offspring was a fantastic experience; it was a true gift, and I do miss Nina, but I'm moving towards work that's moving towards me; I'm hungry for knowledge about global issues," she recently told TV WEEK.

Asher has appeared in dramas The Cry, The Hunting, and most recently, Stateless. Supplied

NOW





That hunger has seen Asher appear in dramas The Cry, The Hunting, and most recently, Stateless.

Kat played Billie on Offspring. Supplied

THEN: Billie Proudman – Kat Stewart





Wild child and older sister, Billie was a force of nature, best known for her erratic plans and rollercoaster relationship with Mick.

Kat has since gone on to appear in Orange Is The New Brown and Network 10 drama, Five Bedrooms. Network Ten

NOW



Her portrayer Kat has since gone on to appear in Orange Is The New Brown and Network 10 drama, Five Bedrooms.

Jimmy, played by Richard, was the wayward sibling. Supplied

THEN: Jimmy Proudman – Richard Davies





If Billie was the wild child sibling, we'd have to call Jimmy the wayward one. Always finding himself in sticky situations, what Jimmy lacked in life direction, he made up for with a heart of gold.

Richard has since starred in Netflix series Tidelands. Supplied

NOW





Richard has since starred in Netflix series Tidelands alongside Elsa Pataky, Lucy and DiC, Hamish & Andy: True Story and Nine's crime series Informer 3838.

Geraldine was the matriarch of the family. Supplied

THEN: Geraldine Produman – Linda Cropper





Matriarch of the family Geraldine wasn't without her own drama and scandal. A flower child of the 70s, she never quite shook the hippy lifestyle.

Linda has since appeared in Pine gap and How To Stay Married. Supplied

NOW

Actress Linda Cropper has since popped up on our screens with small roles in Pine gap and How To Stay Married.

John portrayed Dracy Proudman, who died unexpectedly in season six. Supplied

THEN: Darcy Proudman – John Waters





Smooth-talking real estate agent, Darcy Proudman proved time and time again he had no trouble with the ladies.



Fans were left reeling when he died unexpectedly in the season six premiere, while overseas on a cruise.

John has since starred in ABC's Mystery Road, Rake, The Commons, and The End. Instagram

NOW





John has been busy since his time on Offspring, starring in ABC's Mystery Road, Rake, The Commons, The End, and mini-series Halifax: Retribution with Rebecca Gibney.

Deborah played Cherie, who later became a steadfast part of the family. Supplied

THEN: Cherie Butterfield – Deborah Mailman





Cherie went from colleague and friend of Nina's to part of the Proudman family when it was revealed she had an affair with Darcy resulting in a pregnancy and her first child, Ray.



Despite the shock, Cherie became a steadfast part of the family.

Deborah has since appeared in series, Cleverman, Mystery Road, Jack Irish, Bite Club, and Total Control. ABC

NOW

Renowned actress Deborah Mailman has since appeared in series, Cleverman, Mystery Road, Jack Irish, Bite Club, and Total Control.

Clegg found love with Cherie later in the series. Supplied

THEN: Dr. Martin Clegg – Lachy Hulme





We've never had a weird and wonderful character quite like Clegg. The quirky doctor found love with Cherie later in the series in what became on of our favourite, if not unconventional, relationships.

Lachy has since starred in Romper Stomper and Preacher. Stan

NOW





Proving he's the ultimate acting chameleon Lachy has since starred as Blake Farron in Stan's hit remake Romper Stomper and black comic inspired comedy, Preacher.

Mick, played by Eddie, was the musically talented heartthrob husband of Billie. Supplied

THEN: Mick Holland – Eddie Perfect



Mick was the musically talented heartthrob husband of Billie. A rockstar in the making, Mick struggled to make the big time, but when he finally started to gain success it took its toll on their relationship.

Since finishing up on the show, Eddie has turned his focus back to music. Instagram

NOW

Since finishing up on the show, Eddie has turned his focus back to music, working as a composer on Beetlejuice: The Musical on Broadway. He also made a surprise appearance on The Masked Singer, competing as Frillneck.

Doctor Havel was Nina's huge crush. Supplied

THEN: Chris Havel – Don Hany



We were first introduced to Doctor Havel thanks to Nina's huge crush. Things didn't quite work out romantically, but the doctor paved the way for her two great loves: Patrick and Harry.

Don has since starred in series Picnic At Hanging Rock, Doctor Doctor, Secret City and Bad Mothers. Instagram

NOW



Don has been popping up on our screens since the 1990s and has since starred in series Picnic At Hanging Rock, Doctor Doctor, Secret City and Bad Mothers.

Patrick was in one of TV's most shocking deaths. Supplied

THEN: Patrick Reid – Matthew Le Nevez





We'll never truly recover from the loss of anaesthetist and Nina's partner, Patrick Reid. The dad-to-be was hit by car in what made one of TV's most shocking deaths. Initially walking away from the accident, he later suffered a brain injury and died.

Matt returned to LA and landed two major roles. Supplied

NOW

After his time on Offspring, Matt returned to LA and landed two major roles in The Widow with Kate Beckinsale and Absentia with Stana Katic.

Harry, who was played by Alexander, was kindhearted and caring. Supplied

THEN: Harry Crewe – Alexander England





When Nina (and we) lost Patrick, we never though she (we) would love again.



Then, along came Harry. It wasn't a perfect relationship but Harry was kindhearted and caring, and when Nina fell pregnant for a second time, with Harry the father, it felt right.

Alexander went on to play Jakob Novak in Secret Bridesmaids' Business. Channel Seven

NOW

You may recognise Alexander from recent hit show, Secret Bridesmaids' Business where he played Jakob Novak.

