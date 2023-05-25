If you’re itching to try these mouth-watering recipes (which are listed further below) as soon as possible, rather than waiting to see whether you end up being one of the 500 lucky winners of the limited edition mixers, you can purchase a Kenwood Titanium Chef Baker here.
Nutella Pavlova Cloud
Ingredients:
- 8 large egg whites, chilled
- 2 cups (440g) caster sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons cornflour, sifted
- 2 teaspoons white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
- 1 ½ cups (360ml) thick double cream
- 150g Nutella
- 1 ½ cups (230g) macadamia nuts, toasted and chopped
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 120°C fan-forced and line two baking trays with baking paper.
- In a large bowl of a Kenwood stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites on high. When the whites have thickened, turn the mixer to low speed and slowly add the caster sugar.
- Whisk on high speed until the whisk leaves a trail in the meringue as it goes around.
- Turn the machine off momentarily to add the cornflour, then return to full speed and add the white wine vinegar and vanilla.
- Continue mixing at full speed until the meringue has reached stiff peaks.
- Dollop the meringue mixture onto the trays to form three discs, 15cm in diameter. You may need an offset spatula to help you gently spread the meringue outwards.
- Place both baking trays into the oven and immediately reduce the oven to 100°C fan-forced. Bake for 2 hours. Once baked, turn the oven off and allow the meringue to cool completely in the oven.
- Place thick cream in the large bowl of the Kenwood stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whip cream until stiff peaks form.
- Place a meringue disc on a serving plate. Dollop whipped cream into the centre of the meringue and push to the outer edge.
- Scatter some toasted macadamia nuts over the cream.
- Place Nutella into a small piping bag (or a zip-lock bag with the bottom corner cut at the tip) and pipe in strokes over the top. Repeat this process twice more until you have three layers.
Nutella Ricotta Pikelets
Ingredients
- 1 cup (240g) full fat ricotta cheese
- 2 large eggs, separated into yolks and whites
- 3/4 cup (190ml) milk
- ½ tsp vanilla bean paste (or extract)
- 1 cup (150g) plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 3 tbsp caster sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 2 tsp unsalted butter
- Nutella, to serve (15g or 1 tbsp per serving)
- Fresh berries, to serve
Method
- Place the ricotta, yolks, milk, and vanilla in a bowl. Use a rubber spatula to mix (press down on large lumps as required) until there are no large lumps of ricotta.
- Add flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Mix until just combined. The batter should be fairly thick.
- Place egg whites in a separate bowl. Whisk vigorously with an electric mixer for 1 minute or until foamy peaks form.
- Fold the egg whites into the batter and mix until just combined. The batter should be quite thick - thicker than normal pancake batter.
- Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Melt in ½ tsp butter.
- Use a tablespoon to dollop 7cm round pikelets in pan. Cook for 30 seconds or until a few bubbles appear on the edges and they are golden underneath.
- Flip and cook the other sides for 20 seconds. Remove from the skillet and repeat with remaining batter, using extra butter as required.
- Serve warm with Nutella and fresh berries.
Nutella Scones
Ingredients
- 3 cups (450g) self-raising flour
- 80g chopped unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
- 1 cup (250ml) milk, cold
- Extra flour, for dusting
- Extra milk, for brushing
- Nutella, to serve (15g or 1 tbsp per scone)
- Whipped cream, to serve
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C, fan-forced. Lightly grease or line an oven tray with baking paper.
- Sift flour into a large bowl. Add butter. Rub in lightly using your fingertips.
- Pour in milk all over the flour and butter mixture. Using a palette knife or spatula, mix quickly to form a soft, sticky dough.
- Turn onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until ingredients are combined, being careful not to overwork the mixture. Press or roll out to form a 2cm thick round. Cut into rounds using a floured 5cm cutter.
- Place close together on a tray. Brush the tops with some extra milk. Bake 10-12 minutes, until scones sound hollow when tapped. Cool on a wire rack. Serve with Nutella and cream.