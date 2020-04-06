Natasha and Mikey Nine

"I’m going to go to Channel 9 myself before the next series airs to say this is something you need to warn all the contestants about," the officer told the publication.



"It has happened a lot this year. We take all police reports seriously, but what’s happening with MAFS contestants is a gee-up. We are in the midst of 24/7 dramas."

This year's bride Natasha Spencer allegedly reported a revenge porn attack to NSW Police after the footage was leaked via social media.

Nine

According to Daily Mail Australia, the private video was circulated on February 4, the same day MAFS viewers watched her ‘wedding’ to Mikey Pembroke.

"Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command are investigating a report made on Tuesday 11 February 2020, by a 26-year-old Lane Cove woman concerning an incident that occurred last year," a NSW police spokesperson said.

Mikey also filed a complaint at Sydney police station after threats were allegedly made against him.

The Sunday Telegraph says on both occasions the paparazzi were present but are in no way suggesting "the contestants themselves organised the paparazzi to be there."