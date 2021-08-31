The breathtaking 10 bedroom, 10 bathroom retreat, named Soma luxury estate, can be rented by guests out for a cool $6,864 per night, with a minimum four-night stay. Romello Pereira

Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine troubled individuals during their stay at fictional wellness retreat, Tranquillum House.

But in real life, the breathtaking 10 bedroom, 10 bathroom retreat (named Soma luxury estate) can be rented by guests out for a cool $6,864 per night, with a minimum four-night stay.

Set on 22 acres of lush bamboo forest with thousands of varieties of plant species, Soma boasts a warm yet modern aesthetic thanks to the use of natural timbers and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Soma is tucked away in the hills for optimum privacy but is just a 10-minute drive to the Byron Bay township and a range of incredible beaches and surf spots.

It features a freshwater infinity pool, communal fire pit, a central dining area that seats 16 people and its very own geodesic yoga dome ideal for group practice.

Guests at Soma can also choose from a range of extras including meditation courses, breath and bodywork sessions.

Ayurvedic meals prepared by a specialised chef, housekeeping, pantry and fridge pre-stocking and airport transfers are also offered.

Peter Ostick, the brainchild of the technology, and acclaimed wellness and meditation practitioner Gary Gorrow designed the property as the ultimate sanctuary away from civilisation, where guests can optimise health and wellness.

Soma is available as part of Airbnb’s Luxe offering, which boasts a selection of pristine, expertly designed homes with high-end amenities that must pass a meticulous 300-point inspection.

Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the teams behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by author Liane Moriarty.

Also starring Samara Weaving, Isabelle Cornish and Luke Evans, the eight-part series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

Watching over them during the 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha (played by Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.