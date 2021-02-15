Reese (left) is reportedly upset over Nicole’s (right) supposed reluctance to return for a third season of Big Little Lies. Getty

According to the source, Nicole, 53, has little intention of returning to any US-based productions, including Big Little Lies, for the foreseeable future and is “only going to take on projects in Australia”.

Nic and husband, Keith Urban, relocated their daughters Sunday and Faith Down Under last year so she could film Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay, and to also be closer to her 80-year-old mother, Janelle.

In the last few months, Nicole has committed to starring in a string of projects for Amazon, including a TV adaptation of the Australian play Things I Know To Be True and another series titled Hope.

Nicole has little to no time left in her schedule for more Big Little Lies. Getty

The star's recent projects follow her wildly successful miniseries The Undoing. All these new projects mean she has little to no time left in her schedule for more Big Little Lies.

It’s said to be a huge blow for Reese, with the source explaining that she’d been banking on the return from a career perspective.

“She was hoping it was her turn to shine after Nicole got all the award nods and acclaim for the first two seasons,” the source says.

“It was only fair to let Reese have her moment this time around.”

Although Reese is reportedly disappointed about Nicole’s change of heart, the source adds that the seasoned pro is “biting her tongue” and refraining from making her feelings public.

“It never looks good to have two leading ladies feuding." Getty

“It never looks good to have two leading ladies feuding,” the source says.

Adding salt to the wound, the source explains that it’s just one in a string of recent career moves that has seen Reese playing “second fiddle” to her female co-star.

She sat by and watched Nicole sweep the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for Big Little Lies. For Morning Wars, it was Jennifer Aniston scooping the prizes. And earlier this month, her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington was nominated for a SAG Award, while she didn’t get a look in.

“She always had Big Little Lies to fall back on … until now. And it’s all thanks to Nicole’s disinterest.”

For more, pick up a copy of the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!