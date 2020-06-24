It’s their 14th wedding anniversary this week, but things couldn’t be any less romantic for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban behind closed doors. Getty

“Keith can’t believe she doesn’t think there’s a problem with this,” says a source.

“He was disturbed by that kiss and rightly so, given that so were half the people in the room at the Emmys.

“Nicole insists there was nothing to it, aside from a deep emotional bond that came with sharing such an intense chemistry together on screen.

“She made all the right noises about understanding where Keith was coming from and promised never to behave like that again,” claims the insider.

The couple are reportedly locked in a tense battle over Nicole reuniting with Alexander Skarsgård, 43, for a steamy Viking movie against Keith’s wishes. Getty

Now she seems to be going back on her word, and it’s reportedly caused months of tension between the two. Fans have even noticed that Keith, 52, hasn’t posted a pic of his wife to his Instagram grid lately.

Nicole’s been strangely quiet, too. “Cuddling up on a windy clifftop with Alex as a Viking [is] the absolute last thing he wants Nicole to be getting up to,” adds the pal.

“The fact that she’s insisting on going ahead with it will make it his worst wedding anniversary ever.

Nicole's kiss with her Big Little Lies on-screen husband in full view of Keith at the 2017 Emmys shocked the world. Getty

Since production was halted, Nicole, 52, has been locked in her office holding virtual meetings with her co-stars.

“You can hear her gales of laughter from the other side of the door. It’s a huge distraction for Keith, who is trying his hardest to plan a big comeback tour after the pandemic passes,” the source adds.

“Keith adores Nic’s bubbly, outgoing yet girlish personality, though he prefers it to be directed at him, not some hot, single male co-star. They’ll post a loving message online to keep the tensions hushed up, but this film is causing big, possibly unsolvable, problems.”

