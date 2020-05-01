The question was part of a quick-fire round of questions by the publication.

Nicole and her late father, Antony. Getty

"My dad, who's not around anymore. He died, and I would love to have dinner with him again," she said.

Nicole was left devastated when her father passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack, at the age of 75.

Nicole made a heartbreaking confession. Getty

The interview also divulged in Nicole's other family members and her relationships with them.

The 52-year-old discussed how she was brought up surrounded by strong women, like her mother Janelle and sister Antonia.

"I was raised pretty much [by women], I had a wonderful father, but the sex in our family is female. I have a sister, I have daughters, I have a very strong mother, I have aunts."

The mother-of-four also revealed that she shares a secret language with Antonia, which co-star and friend Hugh Grant once described as "intimidating".

Nicole and her mother Janelle. Getty

Nicole usually keeps her family out of the spotlight, but in March this year she shared a rare snap of her squashed between her mother and sister to celebrate International Women's Day.

The caption read: "We can always use more opportunities to celebrate the deeply special women in our lives. Thinking of my beautiful mumma and sister @AntoniaKidman today for International Women's Day."

The actress dedicated International Women's Day to her mother and sister. Instagram

Nicole's family is currently in Australia during the coronavirus lockdown, while she resides with her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith, in their home in Nashville.

No doubt the actress is missing her family dearly, but Keith recently revealed that he's been having a wonderful time with his family.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, the country singer said: "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house."