Nicole shared this image of herself looking rather crestfallen on New Year’s Day… Instagram

“They are both shattered to be leaving,” says a source. “The past few weeks have been bliss for Nic, Keith and their girls, but now it’s back to reality.”

The pair have both revealed the past Christmas was an unmissable family affair, given Nicole’s mum Janelle’s recent bout of bad health.

"My mum just turned 80 and Nic’s mum … who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever, but particularly with our mums,” Keith, 55, said in a new interview.

With both Keith and Nicole having lost their fathers in recent years, the singer added: “[We] really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with [our mums] and our family in Australia.”

Therefore, it’s understandable why the couple looked so sad to be leaving Down Under.

