For Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, it was the perfect summer spent by the beach in their beloved Sydney, Australia.
Jetting into Nicole’s home town for the festive season with their girls Sunday and Faith in tow, the couple have enjoyed romantic strolls along the harbour, hosted star-studded parties at their penthouse apartment, and even made time to stop for a sneaky kebab!
WATCH: Keith Urban brings Nicole Kidman on stage
But for Nicole and Keith, both 55, their vacation is sadly coming to a close.
Keith is due back in the US to play his first gig of the year in Oklahoma next month. Meanwhile, Nicole’s schedule is jam-packed with upcoming projects.
The couple’s holiday blues were plain to see when they were spotted looking glum after a day at Randwick Racecourse on New Year’s Eve.
Nicole shared this image of herself looking rather crestfallen on New Year’s Day…
“They are both shattered to be leaving,” says a source. “The past few weeks have been bliss for Nic, Keith and their girls, but now it’s back to reality.”
The pair have both revealed the past Christmas was an unmissable family affair, given Nicole’s mum Janelle’s recent bout of bad health.
"My mum just turned 80 and Nic’s mum … who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever, but particularly with our mums,” Keith, 55, said in a new interview.
WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban wedding
With both Keith and Nicole having lost their fathers in recent years, the singer added: “[We] really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with [our mums] and our family in Australia.”
Therefore, it’s understandable why the couple looked so sad to be leaving Down Under.