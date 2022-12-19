“[We] really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with [our mums] and our family in Australia.” Getty

As well as soaking up the sun at Sydney’s Balmoral Beach with their daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 11, the couple will be enjoying quality time with Nicole’s mother Janelle, her sister Antonia and her six kids, and Keith’s mum Marienne.

“They feel blessed to have a chance to be all together again,” shares an insider. “It’s been too long since they were all together.”

Indeed, while Keith has been back in the country touring since early December, Nicole’s last trip back to Australia was at the start of 2022. During the visit she revealed that Janelle, now 82, was unwell.

“We’re here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren,” Nicole, also 55, said. However, she did stress that Janelle was still cognizant.

“She has every brain faculty available, so she hasn’t lost anything. She hasn’t lost any memory, which is fascinating, and she’s extremely bright. So I’m getting access to the world through her eyes, my mother’s eyes, so therefore a part of me at 80.”

A break Down Under couldn’t have come at a better time for Nicole either. Earlier this month she was drawn into the firestorm of controversy surrounding Balenciaga.

The French fashion house encountered backlash after using BDSM props in a campaign featuring children. Nicole is an ambassador for the brand. While other stars affiliated with Balenciaga, like Kim Kardashian, spoke out against the designer, Nicole remained silent, prompting many to declare she should be “cancelled”.

“Being in Australia is just what they need,” says a source. “Nicole and Keith always feel refreshed and reset after a trip home.”

