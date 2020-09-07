Fans couldn't help point out how much Bella Cruise looks like her famous mother, Nicole Kidman. Instagram

“Looks SO much like mama!” one follower gushed, while another declared, “She has grown into a beautiful young woman.”

Bella and her younger brother Connor, 25, famously chose to live with their dad, Tom Cruise, and continue practising as Scientologists when their parents divorced in 2001.

Nicole Kidman with then-husband Tom Cruise and their kids Connor and Bella Cruise in 1996. Getty

As a result, Bella’s relationship with Nicole, 53, became strained, as the Big Little Lies star was no longer a member of the church.

“There’s a part of Bella that for sure wishes she was closer to her mum,” explains a source.

“As she gets older, that seems to be starting to come through in other ways. [With that selfie] it was as though she’s trying to mirror Nic’s signature look of prominent cheekbones, smooth forehead and high brows. She’s a whiz with make up and has lost a bit of weight, too.”

Could Bella be trying to copy Nicole's (pictured) signature look? Getty

Some wondered if Bella’s makeover was also the result of cosmetic enhancements.

While our source insists there’s “no way” Bella had a nose job like it’s been suggested, they do add, “She may have had a touch of Botox. And everyone knows Nicole’s long worshipped at that altar!”

Rumours of a rift between mother and daughter first took hold in 2015 when Nicole was noticeably absent from Bella's London wedding to IT consultant Max Parker, with both Nicole and Bella rarely speaking publicly about one another.

