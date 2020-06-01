Bella, who is now based in south London, has been building a reputation as a portrait artist and may have reconnected with family friend Victoria Beckham. Getty

Victoria’s connection with Bella may have reignited via the style gurus, who previously met Posh. Stylist Annie even posted a picture on Instagram of her encounter with the pop star turned designer.

This could, however, be just the latest chapter in Bella and Posh’s history.

The pair connected after the Beckhams moved to the US in 2007, when David joined the Los Angeles Galaxy soccer team.

Nicole and VB have known each other for years. They recently caught up at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Getty

At the time, Bella’s dad Tom was married to Katie Holmes, and the Cruise family played a huge role in welcoming Victoria and David to their new home.

‘TomKat’ and their daughter Suri, along with Bella and her brother Connor, were regularly seen with the Beckhams. Bella was even pictured sharing a private box with Posh and her family at an LA Galaxy game.

In subsequent years there has been widespread speculation of a falling out between Tom and the Beckhams. Nevertheless, this latest connection through Bella’s artwork could rekindle the link between the famous families.

Victoria and her family joined Bella and her dad Tom Cruise at a soccer match in 2009. Getty

Meanwhile, Posh and Becks have close ties with Bella’s mother, Nicole.

As recently as last September, Posh, Becks and Nic were pictured together at the GQ Men of the Year awards in London.

Their warm relationship was evident after Victoria posted a picture of the trio on Instagram, joking that she needed to make sure she wore “higher heels” when having her picture taken with the statuesque Aussie actress.

Posh and Becks have close ties with Bella’s mother, Nicole (pictured). Getty

Meanwhile, it’s not just celebrity royalty who are taking notice of Bella’s artworks.

One of her most recent projects was a portrait of Ivana Nohel, a designer of scarves for the Queen. Ivana’s creations are sold in the Buckingham Palace gift shop.

Despite her A-list upbringing and high-profile clientele, Bella and her husband of five years, Max Parker, lead a relatively quiet and humble life.

Like her father, Tom, it appears Bella still has solid links to the Church of Scientology. This is believed to be a reason for the ongoing divide between Bella and her mum, Nicole.

Last year, Bella even appeared in an internal Scientology promotion, encouraging fellow members to take part in the organisation’s internship program to become an auditor.

She may have an instantly recognisable surname, but it seems Bella is now standing on her own two feet – and her mother Nicole would undoubtedly be proud of her for it.

For more, pick up the latest copy of New Idea. On sale now!