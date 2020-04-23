Then Keith suggested that the couple adopt, and Nicole was thrilled.
“Nicole has always thought adoption was a beautiful way to create and expand a family, and there are so many children in need of a good home,” the source added.
The insider went on to say that the couple are looking for a boy from newborn age to three years old.
And Nicole is no stranger to adoption, having adopted Bella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
“When I choose things, I have to be emotionally connected. And with this, I was - through the adoption,” she previously told Mail Online.
“I’m a mother that’s experienced motherhood through many different avenues now.”
And now with quarantine bringing Nicole and Keith even closer, they apparently can’t wait to welcome a son into their family of two young daughters.
The insider claimed that Nicole and Keith are closer than ever as a result of spending so much quality time together.
“They can’t wait to have a son, and Sunday and Faith are thrilled that they’re going to have a little brother, too!” the source said.