Then Keith suggested that the couple adopt, and Nicole was thrilled.

“Nicole has always thought adoption was a beautiful way to create and expand a family, and there are so many children in need of a good home,” the source added.

The insider went on to say that the couple are looking for a boy from newborn age to three years old.

And Nicole is no stranger to adoption, having adopted Bella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“When I choose things, I have to be emotionally connected. And with this, I was - through the adoption,” she previously told Mail Online.

“I’m a mother that’s experienced motherhood through many different avenues now.”

And now with quarantine bringing Nicole and Keith even closer, they apparently can’t wait to welcome a son into their family of two young daughters.

The insider claimed that Nicole and Keith are closer than ever as a result of spending so much quality time together.

“They can’t wait to have a son, and Sunday and Faith are thrilled that they’re going to have a little brother, too!” the source said.