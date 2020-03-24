Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are reportedly relocating back to their homeland in Australia to be closer to the actress’ mum, Janelle. Getty

Up until now, Nicole, husband Keith and their daughters have been travelling from their Nashville base back home to Australia several times a year to visit Janelle.

Nicole’s father, Antony, died in 2014 from a sudden heart attack, and now it appears the Big Little Lies actress is not leaving anything up to chance with regards her mum.

Nicole, 52, reportedly wants to be closer to her ailing mum, aged 80, who has a cardiac condition which raised alarm bells around two years ago. Instagram

Nicole and Keith’s rumoured plans to relocate to Australia comes after I'm A Celebrity 2020 star Rhonda Burchmore recently claimed Nicole was a diva on the set of the film, Australia.

Speaking on the reality show, Rhonda, 59, said Nicole, 52, was a "flat out diva" during a conversation with British reality star Charlotte Crosby and former footballer Dale Thomas.

"She used to complain about the blowflies and the cows mooing," Rhonda said, before doing an imitation of her demanding cows stop mooing.

Nicole reportedly has already enrolled her daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9, in a Southern Highlands girls’ school ahead of the move from the US. Getty

After Dale asked if the Oscar-winner was a "flat-out diva", Rhonda responded: "Flat-out!"

Rhonda said she knew Nicole during their acting school days - Nicole studied at Sydney’s Phillip Street Theatre alongside Naomi Watts.

The current reality star also said the actress was "beautiful".

